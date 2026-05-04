PM Narendra Modi & TMK Leader Vijay's Photo From 2014 Resurfaces Amid Tamil Nadu Election Counting- Check Out Viral Post

As vote counting progresses in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an old photograph featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-turned-politician Vijay has unexpectedly gone viral, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

The image, first shared during the 2014 general election campaign, shows Modi meeting Vijay, whom he had then referred to as a prominent figure from the South Indian film industry. While the interaction was routine at the time, its sudden resurfacing has sparked fresh online conversations as Tamil Nadu witnesses a politically significant election moment.

Viral photo sparks online speculation

The renewed circulation of the decade-old photograph has triggered intense debate online, with users attempting to interpret its political relevance in the current context. Some social media discussions have hinted at possible political connections or alignments between the two leaders.

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However, there is no confirmation or evidence linking the old photograph to any present-day political development. The image remains a historical snapshot from a previous election cycle rather than an indicator of any ongoing political collaboration.

Vijay’s political rise takes centre stage

The timing of the viral image coincides with growing attention around Vijay’s political journey. The actor formally entered politics after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), positioning himself as a new force in Tamil Nadu’s traditionally competitive political landscape.

Early counting trends suggest a strong debut performance for TVK, with the party reportedly leading in over 100 constituencies. Political observers view this as a notable development for a newly formed regional party attempting to challenge established players.

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Early trends indicate strong performance

According to initial data released during counting, Vijay is maintaining leads in both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies, securing comfortable margins in early rounds. While trends continue to fluctuate, the numbers indicate growing voter interest in alternative political leadership within the state.

Election officials began counting votes on the morning of May 4, and results remain provisional until the final declaration.

Until official results are announced, both counting updates and online moments like the revived Modi–Vijay photograph are expected to remain central to public discussion surrounding the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.