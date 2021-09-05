RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article against Infosys, netizens divided- here's what happened

Panchjanya's article attacking software company Infosys for hurting the country's economic interest has caused an uproar on Twitter with people taking sides.

In its cover story titled 'Saakh Aur Aghaat,' the Panchjanya accused Infosys of helping 'Tukde-tukde gang', Naxals and other anti-national forces.

Pointing to regular incidents of glitches in IT portals developed by Infosys, resulting in trouble for taxpayers and investors, the Panchjanya article said that such incidents brought down the trust of taxpayers in the Indian economy.

The article called Infosys 'naam bade aur darshan chhote' (great cry and little wool). The Panchjanya article claimed that this was not the first time Infosys had done this to a government project.

"First-time mistake can be called a coincidence but if the same mistake happens repeatedly, it raises doubts. There are accusations that the Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilise India's economy," the article said.

"Infosys is accused of providing assistance to Naxals, Leftists and the Tukde Tukde Gang. The issue of Infosys directly or indirectly supporting divisive forces in the country has already come out in the open," the article said.

The news went viral on Twitter attracting a lot of criticism for Panchjanya.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday distanced itself from the comment made in it.

In a social media post RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar said that the article published by Panchjanya reflects the individual opinion of the author.

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contributions to the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author," Ambekar said.

"Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinion expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," Ambekar added.

However, this post, too, received criticism as people alleged that Infosys deserves to be criticised. Meanwhile, others supported the statement and criticised the article.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:05 PM IST