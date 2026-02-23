 'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest

'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest

A viral video from Rajasthan shows a man riding a horse while carrying a yellow Blinkit delivery backpack, amusing social media users. Though unverified, many joked he was making a delivery in royal style. The clip blends tradition with modern quick-commerce culture, turning an ordinary roadside moment into a humorous online sensation

Ameesha SUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit is trending again, but this time, it’s not over a complaint or controversy. Instead, a light-hearted viral video from Rajasthan has left the internet amused.

In the now-viral clip circulating on social media, a man is seen riding a horse along a busy road in broad daylight. What grabbed everyone’s attention, however, wasn’t the horse, it was the bright yellow Blinkit delivery backpack he was carrying.

The video, reportedly shot from inside a moving car, shows the rider confidently guiding the horse through traffic. While there is no confirmation that he was actually delivering an order, social media users were quick to assume he was on his way to complete a Blinkit delivery, just with a rather unconventional mode of transport.

Social media reacts

FPJ Shorts
'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest
'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest
1.3 Cm Cyst In Dipika Kakar's Stomach: What Could Have Caused It? More Insights On The Actor's Health Battle
1.3 Cm Cyst In Dipika Kakar's Stomach: What Could Have Caused It? More Insights On The Actor's Health Battle
Gurugram Sells 1,494 Homes Worth ₹24,120 Crore In 2025, Beats Mumbai's ₹21,902 Crore
Gurugram Sells 1,494 Homes Worth ₹24,120 Crore In 2025, Beats Mumbai's ₹21,902 Crore
Mumbai Crime: 4 FIRs Filed Against Companies For ₹122.85 Crore Fraud In Solar Krishi Urja Vahini 2.0 Tender
Mumbai Crime: 4 FIRs Filed Against Companies For ₹122.85 Crore Fraud In Solar Krishi Urja Vahini 2.0 Tender

The clip was shared with a humorous caption suggesting that in Rajasthan, even online deliveries might arrive on horseback. The tongue-in-cheek post read: “This is Rajasthan, bro…!!! The youth aren’t even getting the chance to ride a mare… And the old men are doing online deliveries on horses…”

The witty remark only added fuel to the viral moment, with users flooding the comments section with jokes about “royal deliveries,” “heritage logistics,” and “fastest horse-powered service.”

Why the video struck a chord

Blinkit is widely known for its ultra-fast deliveries, typically carried out on scooters, bikes, or electric vehicles in urban areas. Seeing a delivery partner potentially using a horse, especially in a state known for its deep cultural connection with horses and royal history, created a perfect blend of tradition meeting modern tech.

Rajasthan has long been associated with majestic horses, particularly in royal processions and weddings. The image of a modern quick-commerce backpack paired with a traditional mode of transport created a striking visual contrast that viewers couldn’t ignore.

Read Also
Baby Punch Finally Gets A Hug, Makes New Friends; Massive Crowd Gathers At Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo...
article-image

Verified facts

As of now, there is no official statement confirming whether the man in the video was actually making a delivery for Blinkit. The intent behind the clip remains unclear. However, the video continues to circulate widely, turning an ordinary roadside moment into a viral sensation.

Follow us on