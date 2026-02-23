'Royal Delivery': Elderly Rajasthan Man Seen Delivering Blinkit Order On A Horse; Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit is trending again, but this time, it’s not over a complaint or controversy. Instead, a light-hearted viral video from Rajasthan has left the internet amused.

In the now-viral clip circulating on social media, a man is seen riding a horse along a busy road in broad daylight. What grabbed everyone’s attention, however, wasn’t the horse, it was the bright yellow Blinkit delivery backpack he was carrying.

The video, reportedly shot from inside a moving car, shows the rider confidently guiding the horse through traffic. While there is no confirmation that he was actually delivering an order, social media users were quick to assume he was on his way to complete a Blinkit delivery, just with a rather unconventional mode of transport.

Social media reacts

The clip was shared with a humorous caption suggesting that in Rajasthan, even online deliveries might arrive on horseback. The tongue-in-cheek post read: “This is Rajasthan, bro…!!! The youth aren’t even getting the chance to ride a mare… And the old men are doing online deliveries on horses…”

The witty remark only added fuel to the viral moment, with users flooding the comments section with jokes about “royal deliveries,” “heritage logistics,” and “fastest horse-powered service.”

Why the video struck a chord

Blinkit is widely known for its ultra-fast deliveries, typically carried out on scooters, bikes, or electric vehicles in urban areas. Seeing a delivery partner potentially using a horse, especially in a state known for its deep cultural connection with horses and royal history, created a perfect blend of tradition meeting modern tech.

Rajasthan has long been associated with majestic horses, particularly in royal processions and weddings. The image of a modern quick-commerce backpack paired with a traditional mode of transport created a striking visual contrast that viewers couldn’t ignore.

Verified facts

As of now, there is no official statement confirming whether the man in the video was actually making a delivery for Blinkit. The intent behind the clip remains unclear. However, the video continues to circulate widely, turning an ordinary roadside moment into a viral sensation.