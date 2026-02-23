Baby Punch Finally Gets A Hug, Makes New Friends; Massive Crowd Gathers At Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo To Watch The Macaque - Video

The story of Punch, a baby Japanese macaque, has taken social media by storm, drawing sympathy and support from animal lovers across the globe. The tiny primate, who lives at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens, was abandoned by his mother and later hand-raised by zoo staff, a difficult start that made his journey even more emotional for viewers.

Viral videos spark global concern

Earlier this month, clips showing Punch being slapped and pushed by older monkeys inside his enclosure began circulating online. The distressing visuals quickly went viral, with millions reacting to the sight of the young macaque seeking comfort in an unusual companion, a small orangutan plush toy from IKEA.

Zoo caretakers had given Punch the stuffed toy to help soothe him after he was separated from his mother. Since then, the baby macaque has rarely been seen without it. Whether resting, walking, or navigating tense moments within the group, Punch clutches the plushie tightly, a gesture that has deeply moved internet users.

As the videos spread, so did public interest. Visitor numbers at the zoo reportedly surged as people travelled from different parts of Japan hoping to catch a glimpse of the now-famous baby monkey.

A heartening update from a visitor

Amid the concern, a recent update has offered hope. An Instagram user named Annie shared footage from her visit to the zoo on February 22, after travelling nearly two hours specifically to see Punch. In her video, the young macaque can be seen dragging his beloved plush toy around the enclosure, but this time, the atmosphere appears calmer.

According to Annie, although a few older monkeys are still occasionally rough, Punch is showing resilience. She noted that he seems to be slowly forming bonds and spending more time near certain members of the group. At moments, he even leaves his plushie behind briefly while exploring or playing with wooden sticks, a subtle but positive sign of growing confidence.

Her observations align with the zoo’s own update shared on X, confirming that Punch has recently been groomed by two monkeys. Grooming is an important social behaviour among macaques and typically indicates acceptance and bonding within the troop. For a young primate who once appeared isolated, this development marks meaningful progress.

While he still spends time alone, recent footage indicates a slow but steady shift. With continued monitoring and support from zoo staff, Punch appears to be adapting to life within his group.