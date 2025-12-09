 Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies On Board After Being Served 33 Drinks, Family Files Lawsuit Against Cruise; WATCH
Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies On Board After Being Served 33 Drinks, Family Files Lawsuit Against Cruise; WATCH

A 35-year-old American passenger died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after allegedly being served an excessive amount of alcohol, prompting his family to file a lawsuit accusing the cruise line of negligence and the crew of administering a powerful sedative moments before his death. The incident occurred shortly after the ship set sail.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies On Board After Being Served 33 Drinks, Family Files Lawsuit Against Cruise; WATCH | X @CollinRugg

A 35-year-old American passenger died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after allegedly being served an excessive amount of alcohol, prompting his family to file a lawsuit accusing the cruise line of negligence and the crew of administering a powerful sedative moments before his death. The incident occurred shortly after the ship set sail, and the disturbing chain of events has sparked renewed scrutiny over safety standards on cruise vessels.

According to the lawsuit, the passenger, identified as Michael Virgil, consumed 33 alcoholic drinks just hours after the cruise departed from port. His family claims that despite his apparent intoxication, bartenders continued to serve him.

The complaint further alleges that Virgil became disoriented while attempting to locate his cabin and accidentally exited an elevator on the wrong floor. Unable to find his room, he grew agitated and began running through the hallway, reportedly chasing other passengers in a state of confusion.

WATCH VIDEO:

Crew members intervened, and the situation escalated as they attempted to restrain him. The family asserts that staff used pepper spray before administering Haloperidol, a powerful antipsychotic sedative, allegedly at the captain’s direction. Moments later, Virgil went into cardiopulmonary arrest. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead on board.

The family is seeking unspecified damages, arguing that the cruise line failed to prevent over-service of alcohol and used excessive force during the intervention. Their attorney, Kevin Haynes, said, “We are seeing an incredibly alarming number of serious injuries and fatalities on cruise ships of late,” calling the case part of a growing pattern of safety failures at sea.

Royal Caribbean has not yet issued a detailed public statement as investigations continue. The incident raises pressing questions about alcohol policies, emergency response procedures, and the responsibility of cruise operators to protect passengers under their care.

