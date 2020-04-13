'Rohit Shetty wants his location': Twitter hails cop who said 'tod denge tumhare sharir ka kona kona, but hone nahin denge corona'

Cops around India have reached their peak, urging people to stay at home. With some going for a morning walk or simply strolling about like there’s nothing to fear, the police is using innovative yet productive ways to steer the public in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

From making law breakers clean public places, to making them write ‘sorry’ 500 times, nothing beats this viral video featuring an interesting message by this filmy cop.

Twitter is in love with this policeman who repeats the phrase on his microphone 'tod denge tumhare sharir ka kona kona, but hone nahin denge corona' (we will break every part of your body but not let you get contracted with corona). Here are some of the epic reactions to this video.