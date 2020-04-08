After 'Go Corona, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale gives new slogan to fight coronavirus pandemic

After giving the world the iconic "Go Corona, Corona Go" - the anthem to chant amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc the world, claiming 82,191 lives and infecting 1,434,886 people globally, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale, has come up with a new slogan.

Athawale's new slogan is "Go Corona, Go Corona, No Corona, No Corona" and it is sure to become popular among folks on the internet. The world might also get foot-tapping trance remixes of this new chant soon.

Watch Video: