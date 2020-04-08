After 'Go Corona, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale gives new slogan to fight coronavirus pandemic

After giving the world the iconic "Go Corona, Corona Go" - the anthem to chant amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc the world, claiming 82,191 lives and infecting 1,434,886 people globally, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale, has come up with a new slogan.
Athawale's new slogan is "Go Corona, Go Corona, No Corona, No Corona" and it is sure to become popular among folks on the internet. The world might also get foot-tapping trance remixes of this new chant soon.
Ramdas Athawale's slogan attracted some hilarious reactions.
A Twitter user wrote, "We must assign him the tag of ‘essential commodity’ cause after all humour currently too is an essential commodity and we need more of it!!"
Another user wrote, "60 years from now @RamdasAthawale will feature in the NCERT text books as a Doctor who fought corona with his slogans. Thankyou sir for saving us."
Earlier on February 20, Athawale was seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
He said that the chant has multiple meanings. He said that the "Go corona, corona go" chant shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at the same time. He further added that the chant is for urging the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.
Meanwhile, 5194 positive cases have been reported in India. The death toll rose to 149 on Wednesday.
