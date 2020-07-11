'Roasting YouTube on YouTube': Carry Minati trends on Twitter as Ajey Nagar releases new video

YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar recently made headlines for his 'Youtube vs TikTok' video. On Friday, the YouTuber trended on Twitter as he released his latest video.

'Youtube vs TikTok' video was intended to be a hilarious dig at TikTok content creators. Carry had reacted to famous Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui’s viral video about original content in the YouTube community. The roast video, despite being claimed as a joke, seemed to incite hate for the other platform and hence YouTube had deleted the video.

In his latest expletive-ridden video titled 'THE ART OF BAD WORDS', Ajay Negar has allegedly taken a dig at streaming platform YouTube for taking down his controversial video.

Reacting to his video, a Twitter user wrote, "Genuinely I don't like this person's content I never watched his video. Look at this filthy man he is expressing his views on (abusive words)I think this person completed his Ph.D. in this field,know expressing his skills and experience with us.why people like it.. #carryminati"

Another commented, "#carryminati roasted YouTube on YouTube !"

The video also triggered a meme fest on the micro-blogging app. Check out the tweets here: