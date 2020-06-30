'Carry Minati is the happiest person right now': Twitterati hail YouTuber after India bans 59 Chinese apps

India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein. Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India.

The IT Ministry in a statement said it had received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

Meanwhile, #carryminati began trending on Twitter on Tuesday. For the unintiated, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is a YouTube creator and had recently released a 'Youtube vs TikTok' video. Reacting to famous Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui’s viral video, Carry had brutally roasted Siddiqui after which YouTube took down the video allegedly because the video seemed to incite hate.

Twitter users on Tuesday said Carry would be the happiest person after TikTok was banned in India. Here is how Twitter users reacted: