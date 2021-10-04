e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:13 PM IST

Rishabh Pant turns 24: Fans take to Twitter to wish the 'Delhi Capitals' captain on his birthday

Fans share birthday messages and tribute posts, as Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant turns 24.
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Rishabh Pant, Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, turns 24 on Monday , October 4th as his team prepares to face former Indian keeper MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on his birthday.

Pant was born in the Indian city of Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He would fly to Delhi with his mother on weekends when he was 12 years old to train with Tarak Sinha at the Sonnet Cricket Academy. Early in his career, the Delhi-based cricketer set a number of milestones for Team India. In the Indian Premier League, he is a middle-order wicket-keeper batsman for India, Delhi, and the Delhi Capitals. He was picked to India's squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in December 2015. Pant hit the fastest 18-ball fifty at this level on February 1, 2016, at the event.

In January 2017, he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India, followed by Test debuts in August and One Day International (ODI) debuts in October. Pant was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year at the 2018 ICC Awards in January 2019, after which he was selected Men's Player of the Month at the first edition of the ICC Player of the Month Awards in February 2021.

As the country celebrates the Indian cricketer's 24th birthday today, netizens have taken to Twitter with birthday wishes, and tribute posts for Rishabh Pant.

Have a look:

