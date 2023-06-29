Rishabh Pant And Mahima Chaudhry's Birth Date On Instagram Profile Puzzles Netizens

Social Media is a place where every small move by celebrities is seen by their followers, and that becomes big news. Who changed their display picture to who followed whom? Everything is viral news.

In the latest news, Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant and popular 90s Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry have stirred up a storm with their recent birth date alterations, as both of them have added a second date of birth in their Instagram bios.

Pant's original date of birth is October 1997, and he updated his second date of birth on his Instagram bio yesterday to January 5, 2023. According to the second birthdate, the Indian Cricket star is just 6 months old!

The second D.O.B :- 05/01/23' is referring to days after his accident in Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has also changed her bio, and now her Instagram bio shows her second birth date as the mysterious November 8, 2022.

These unexpected modifications to their birth dates on social media have caught everyone off guard and raised numerous questions. Both stars have been successful in igniting an insatiable curiosity among their followers.