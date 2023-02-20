RIP Pani Puri! Weird combo of pani puri with ice cream disgust netizen; video goes viral

Facebook/Mi_Nashikkar

Just before we could get over Thailand's unique 'Black Noodles,' another weird food video has gone viral on social media.

A video of India's favourite street food, 'Pani Puri' has been doing rounds on social media, but for a weird reason. Pani puri is known for its chattpata taste, spices, and the tangy water. But surprisingly, this time around, the video has gone viral because of the weird combination of pani puri and ice cream.

Yes! You heard it right. The internet is disgusted after a recent video of ice cream served with pani puri

In the viral video shared by the Facebook page Mi Nashikkar, a street vendor is seen preparing a dish with the popular street food. He begins by filling the pani puri with vanilla-flavoured ice cream. Then he adds three kinds of syrups as flavouring. Finally, he adds a combination of sweet and salty garnish before serving the pani puri. The clip further shows another version of the same dish prepared with ice instead of ice cream.

The clip was posted by the Facebook page on February 7, and since being posted, the clip has gotten over 1.9 lakh views and 2,500 likes.

Many people have commented on the video.

One user commented, "Bro if thats vanila ice cream, I want those guys to attend therapy cause their mind is not at right place!"

While the second user commented, "He must have to consult to an psychiatrist."

Another user commented, "Pani puri RIP."

"Isme 'Cheese' bhi daal deta! aur Chole ki sabzi bhi! (You could have also added cheese and chole sabzi to the dish)," said the fourth user.