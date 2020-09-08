RheaArrested, #WorldUnitedforSSRIndia and Sorry Babu: Top Twitter trends as Rhea is arrested

A large section of Twitter has been thrown into a tizzy as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty. She and her family has been under massive scrutiny over the last two months, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While the late actor's family had filed an FIR against the Chakrabortys for, amongst other charges, abetting Sushant's suicide, the case is now under investigation by the CBI, the ED and the NCB.

After three days of questioning, Rhea has been arrested in connection with drugs-related allegations. "Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra. She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest.