Revenge tale! Repeated spam calls hit Mumbaikar, frustrated netizen gives back; check details

Some of us maybe frequent receivers of calls requesting us to invest in funds or take a loan; the story of a person having faced repeated phone calls from a loan agent has surfaced on the internet.

An individual brought to notice on Reddit that their mother was persistently subject to a spam caller. Despite being blocked, the cold caller had resorted to another SIM card number to dial again. On threatening him of reaching out to the police, the caller got abusive. Frustrated with such calls towards the mother, her son/daughter decided to give back. The person registered the spammer for loan on multiple websites.

The caption of the Reddit post throws light on the story, it reads, "...I looked up this phone number on Truecaller and it showed up as amit kumar so since last 3 hours i have been putting his number down on every website for loan, property, car!" Followed by this narration, they also brought to words his disbelief towards the police over the digital case.

The incident is believed to have originated from localities in or around Mumbai as a social media channel of the area had shared it on their page. On Reddit, r/mumbai has re-posted the revenge story to its audience, after which fellow Redditors began flooding the comments section. They took to suggest better ways of revenge towards cold caller.

Check post, here:

While some suggested the person to have requested police help in the matter, others pointed out of more ways to give back. Some commented that such irritating spam callers must be tagged as body massage providers. According to users, this could make them elicit several responses via commoners making them busy on calls and chats over the day.

However, FPJ condemns such acts and requests concerned to connect with cyber cell over digital troubles suchlike.