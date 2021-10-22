e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:15 PM IST

'Rest in Paradise': R&B group 'Switch' band member Tommy DeBarge passes away at 64; fans share condolence messages

FPJ Web Desk
Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, is no more. He was 64. The news of the guitarist's demise was shared by his sister Etterline DeBarge via a Facebook post.

"Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge," Etterline posted. She also shared a video featuring a still image of her brother playing the guitar. As per TMZ, Tommy suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years and recently declined in health. He was hospitalised a couple of weeks ago and died in the hospital yesterday. (ANI)

Tommy DeBarge, was a prominent music artist, vocalist, and author, who was born on September 6, 1957. During the mid-to-late 1970s, Tommy DeBarge became well-known, and the Switch band recorded popular songs such as There'll Never Be, Love Over & Over Again, and others.

Tommy's net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1.5 million, based on information obtained from various sources. His work as a singer and bass guitarist allowed him to amass a sizable fortune.

For the time being, however, precise information regarding his holdings is unknown.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:15 PM IST
