'Recruiter Asked Me To Change Clothes': TikToker Narrates How She Was Rejected At Job Interview Over 'Unprofessional' Dressing

A TikToker released a video online suggesting she was kicked out of a job interview and made to reschedule the same for attending it in an 'unprofessional' dress. The female candidate wore a short pant and a top along with a jacket to the interview where she was allegedly asked to change clothes to proceed the recruitment procedure. In her video, the woman identified as Tyreshia defended her choice of dressing and narrated the ordeal of how she was rejected at the job interview.

Watch video below

wearing shorts to an interview is absolutely insane. i’m honestly surprised they offered to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/O9PiFIDBJK — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) August 15, 2024

The video was originally dropped on TikTok and later it was widely circulated across social media platform as people took a stand on her situation. "I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes then come," she said while defending herself by saying, "I look very neat and professional, so no."

"Rejected because of this..."

Tyreshia recorded herself on camera and featured the dress she wore for the job interview and eventually got rejected. She claimed that she was sent home after being deemed unprofessional to be not adhering to the laid out dress code. "The recruiter rejected me because of this," she captioned the video while flaunting her dress and finding nothing wrong with it.

Interview rescheduled

"I just got dress-coded during an interview," she stated while narrating that she was rejected at the first instance after the recruiter took an objection over what she was wearing to the interview. However, the TikTok informed netizens that it wasn't a complete refusal that came her way. "They decided to reschedule the interview for tomorrow. But before that, the lady asked if I wanted to go change and come back. I said no," she said.

Netizens react

The incident is going viral on social media and attracting a mixed reaction from people. While a bunch of people wondered how she managed to get another chance by rescheduling the interview for not staying up to the dress code and company norms, others found nothing wrong about her wanting to dress the way she wanted to. "Wearing shorts to an interview is absolutely insane. i’m honestly surprised they offered to reschedul," said one, while another X user added, "I'm really curious what kind of company she was interviewing at. I work in a place where everyone dresses pretty casually and I've never seen anyone wear shorts for an interview. A skirt could work if she's worried about the heat."