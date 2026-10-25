'Real Life Gen Z Ricky Bahl': Delhi Man Allegedly Dupes 20 Women Police Constables Of ₹24 Lakh

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A 23-year-old Delhi man has sparked an online storm after allegedly cheating nearly 20 women police constables of ₹24 lakh by posing as a wealthy businessman on Instagram and promising marriage. The case has drawn comparisons with Ricky Bahl, the fictional conman played by Ranveer Singh in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

The accused, identified as Vikrant Tomar, was reportedly arrested by Delhi Police from Burari in connection with a cheating case. Investigators suspect that he targeted women constables belonging to the same batch, allegedly using promises of marriage and displays of wealth to gain their confidence.

How The Alleged Marriage Scam Unfolded

The case reportedly came to light after a woman constable posted at Karol Bagh police station filed a complaint accusing Tomar of cheating her on the pretext of marriage.

During the investigation, police allegedly uncovered a broader pattern involving several other women constables who may have been approached in a similar manner. Reports suggest that nearly 20 women could have been affected, although several have reportedly not filed formal complaints.

According to investigators, Tomar allegedly used Instagram to connect with the women while presenting himself as a financially successful businessman. Videos featuring expensive cars and a luxurious lifestyle reportedly helped him create an image of affluence.

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Rented Luxury Cars And Investment Promises

Investigators suspect that Tomar rented luxury cars for approximately eight hours at a time and took the women on outings to reinforce his wealthy persona.

After allegedly establishing relationships and assuring the women of marriage, he reportedly sought money under different pretexts, including promises of attractive investment returns. The alleged scheme is estimated to have involved approximately ₹24 lakh.

Another detail attracting attention is Tomar's reported live-in relationship with a Delhi Police woman constable from the same batch. Investigators suspect that his partner's connections with fellow constables may have helped him identify other potential targets.

Tomar reportedly faces five FIRs and had previously been out on bail. The allegations remain subject to the ongoing legal process.

‘Gen Z Ka Ricky Bahl’: Internet Reacts

The case gained traction after the X account @gharkekalesh shared details of the alleged fraud. Social media users were quick to compare the accused with the fictional conman from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

One user wrote, “Bro is real rickey behl from band baja barat."

Another commented, “20 women, ₹24 lakh. This wasn’t dating, it was a full-scale operation."

A third user reacted humorously, saying, “Kya karu o ladies mai hu adat se mazboor."

Highlighting the alleged number of victims from the same batch, another user wrote, “20 women from the same batch is not a coincidence thats a pattern. somebody check their group chat because how did none of them compare stories?"