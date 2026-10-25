São Paulo Monorail Train Crashes Into Fallen Crane, Debris Falls Onto Busy Road; Operator Injured - VIDEO | X

A monorail train on São Paulo’s Line 15-Silver collided with a construction crane that had fallen onto the tracks on Saturday, October 24, sending heavy debris tumbling onto a busy road below. The alarming incident occurred in Brazil’s São Paulo city, raising concerns about public safety as vehicles and pedestrians moved along the avenue beneath the railway.

Despite the scale of the collision, no fatalities were reported. However, the crane operator sustained injuries and was rescued by emergency personnel.

Video Captures Monorail Collision With Crane

Footage of the incident shows the moment the approaching monorail struck the fallen crane, which was partially obstructing the railway tracks. The impact caused a section of the heavy machinery to break apart, sending wreckage crashing onto the street below.

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The incident took place on Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, in the Vila Prudente neighbourhood of São Paulo’s East Zone. The road is a busy thoroughfare frequented by cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.

The falling debris created a potentially dangerous situation for people travelling along the avenue. However, despite the wreckage landing on a road with moving traffic, no pedestrians or motorists were reported injured.

Why Did The Train Fail To Stop In Time?

According to reports, the collision occurred after the crane fell onto the monorail tracks, leaving part of the machinery protruding into the train’s path.

São Paulo’s Line 15-Silver operates using an automated, remotely controlled system. Reports indicate that the approaching train was unable to brake in time to avoid the obstruction and collided with the crane.

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The force of the impact broke off part of the equipment, causing large pieces of debris to fall onto the avenue below.

Crane Operator Injured, No Fatalities Reported

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and rescued the injured crane operator. No deaths were reported following the incident, and authorities faced the immediate challenge of addressing the damage and ensuring safety around the affected area.