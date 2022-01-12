Ravindra Jadeja recreates Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise'; Twitter says 'SEXY AF'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday recreated south superstar Allu Arjun's look from his recent blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu. P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only."

Meanwhile, Twitter users were bowled over by this sensational recreation. "You are looking better than Allu Arjun," commented a Twitter user. "Aaila bhau pura ka pura hero lag raha hai #PushpaRaj," wrote another user.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version of 'Pushpa: The Rise' will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, the streamer announced on Monday.

The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions premiered on the streamer on January 7.

Written and directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa: The Rise" also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:05 PM IST