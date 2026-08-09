Ravi Kishan’s ‘Jaldi The Late’ Meme Reaches Liverpool FC, Fans React - WATCH

Ravi Kishan’s viral “Jaldi the late” moment has travelled far beyond Indian social media, with Liverpool FC becoming the latest international football club to join the meme trend.

The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician has unexpectedly become a familiar face in football-related social media content, after his now-famous interview clip was used by the English Premier League club in a recent Instagram video.

Liverpool FC uses Ravi Kishan’s viral meme

Liverpool FC shared a video on Instagram featuring its players running through a corridor. The clip was edited with a popular interview moment featuring Ravi Kishan, in which the BJP MP accidentally used the phrase “Jaldi the late” while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

The unusual combination of an English football club and a viral Indian political meme quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The moment has added another chapter to the internet’s growing fascination with Ravi Kishan’s meme-worthy videos, which have increasingly found audiences beyond India.

‘Brad Pitt of Bihar’ comment goes viral

Indian and international football fans were quick to react to Liverpool’s unexpected reference to the actor-turned-politician.

“I can’t believe this,” said a user.

“Is what I’m seeing right now true? I can’t believe the Brad Pitt of Bihar is here,” joked another.

Someone else asked, “Ohh admin u r from India?”

“First Juventus, now Liverpool… Ravi Kishan has officially taken over European football!” someone pointed out.

“Bro conquered Europe,” said another person.

A different user brought another popular Ravi Kishan meme into the conversation, writing, “Trophy follows my brother trophy follows.”

From Bhojpuri cinema to parliament and memes

Ravi Kishan has had a career spanning Bhojpuri cinema, Hindi films and politics. He has also become a recognisable internet personality, with several clips from his public appearances and interviews regularly turning into memes.

His “Jaldi the late” remark became one of the latest clips to gain widespread traction online, with users repeatedly remixing and repurposing it for different situations.

The Liverpool post shows how Indian meme culture can sometimes travel well beyond its original context and find an audience in unexpected corners of the internet.

Juventus, Borussia Dortmund also joined the trend

Liverpool is not the first major European football club to embrace Ravi Kishan’s meme content.

Earlier, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund had also used Ravi Kishan-related memes on their social media platforms. Their posts had similarly surprised Indian fans, who were quick to celebrate the unlikely connection between Indian internet culture and European football.