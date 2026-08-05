Ravi Kishan Memes Go Global: Football Clubs Juventus & Borussia Dortmund Join Viral Trend Featuring The Actor-Politician

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has unexpectedly become one of the biggest internet sensations of the moment. While the Gorakhpur MP has spent decades earning acclaim in Bhojpuri cinema, Bollywood, and television, it is his unfiltered expressions, dramatic delivery, and unintentionally hilarious one-liners that have now turned him into a viral meme icon.

Social media platforms, especially Instagram and X, are flooded with Ravi Kishan reaction clips, dialogue edits, and meme compilations. What began as a few viral videos has now evolved into one of the biggest meme trends in India, with even international brands and football clubs joining the fun.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund jump on the trend

The craze surrounding Ravi Kishan's memes has gone beyond Indian audiences. European football giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund recently embraced the viral trend on Instagram by sharing player videos infused with popular Ravi Kishan meme templates.

Juventus delighted fans further by uploading a compilation featuring several of Ravi Kishan's most talked-about viral moments, proving that the actor's internet fame has crossed geographical boundaries. The posts quickly attracted thousands of reactions from Indian football fans, who appreciated the clubs' understanding of Indian meme culture.

The 'Headquarters' dialogue that started it all

One of the biggest reasons behind Ravi Kishan's recent internet popularity is his appearance on the reality series The Alliance, where he participated alongside his daughter, Riva Kishan.

During the show, Ravi had to leave midway after receiving a call related to his parliamentary responsibilities in Gorakhpur. While informing the contestants, he delivered the now-iconic line, "Aap ko isi waqt aap ke desh ki duty ke liye bulaya jaa raha hai aur aap ko isi waqt headquarters ko chhodna hoga."

His dramatic delivery instantly caught the attention of social media users. The word "Headquarters" soon became the centre of countless memes, remix videos, reels, and parody edits. Today, simply saying "Headquarters" is enough for many internet users to recognise the reference.

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'Home from work' became another viral moment

The "Headquarters" clip wasn't the only moment that went viral.

In another interaction, Ravi Kishan attempted to highlight the importance of work-life balance but accidentally said, "Home From Work is very important these days," instead of "Work From Home."

Another clip of him performing some dance moves during the promotion of his Netflix series has been going viral.

The accidental mix-up became meme material almost immediately. Content creators began using the clip in workplace jokes, office memes, and corporate humour posts, making it another fan-favourite moment from the actor.