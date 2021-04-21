RamaNavami2021: 'Jai Shree Rama' echoes on Twitter as Hindus laud Maryada Purushottam

India, the land of diverse cultures and holy festivals, is celebrating 'Ram Navami' today. The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival concludes today with Ram Navami marking the birthday of Lord Rama.
On this pious occasion, apart from Goddess Siddhidhatri and the other eight avatars of Durga, Hindu across the world worship Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.
Devotees of Rama, on this day, visit temples, observe a fast and spend the day praying to the Lord. This year, most will be worshipping indoors due to the virus. However, social media seems like a good place to celebrate without putting your life at risk.
Indian politicians and celebrities are extending their wishes to their fans and followers on Twitter.
President of India Ramnath Kovind greeted his followers on Twitter by writing, "Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This festival, celebrated on the birthday of Lord Rama motivates us to follow decorum in life. Come, let us all take a pledge that we will defeat the COVID-19 epidemic with patience and restraint."
Cricket Suresh Raina tweeted today, "On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami, may the divine blessings of Lord Ram be with us & brings us strength. Wishing you all peace & prosperity!"
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Rama Navami. May the divine grace of Lord Ram bring lot of positivity, harmony and peace in your life."
Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the character of Lord Rama in the television adaptation of 'Ramayana' wrote, "Who taught the whole world the religion of humanity, who honoured promise, religion and dignity the most, who ensured the welfare of the people, and spread happiness, strength and peace in the world, such is Lord Rama who always takes cares of his devotees. With these prayers, I wish you and your family a Happy Ram Navami."
Here's how others are celebrating the festival on Twitter.
