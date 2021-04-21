RamaNavami2021: 'Jai Shree Rama' echoes on Twitter as Hindus laud Maryada Purushottam

India, the land of diverse cultures and holy festivals, is celebrating 'Ram Navami' today. The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival concludes today with Ram Navami marking the birthday of Lord Rama.

On this pious occasion, apart from Goddess Siddhidhatri and the other eight avatars of Durga, Hindu across the world worship Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.

Devotees of Rama, on this day, visit temples, observe a fast and spend the day praying to the Lord. This year, most will be worshipping indoors due to the virus. However, social media seems like a good place to celebrate without putting your life at risk.

Indian politicians and celebrities are extending their wishes to their fans and followers on Twitter.

President of India Ramnath Kovind greeted his followers on Twitter by writing, "Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This festival, celebrated on the birthday of Lord Rama motivates us to follow decorum in life. Come, let us all take a pledge that we will defeat the COVID-19 epidemic with patience and restraint."