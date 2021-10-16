e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

Rahul Dravid appointed Team India Head Coach till 2023: Overjoyed fans flood Twitter with wishes

FPJ Web Desk
After months of discussion over who would replace the present coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, after the T20 World Cup, Rahul Dravid has finally agreed to coach the Indian team, putting an end to months of conjecture.

Earlier, right after the T20 World Cup, when the Indian men's cricket team was expected to have an interim coach for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand, former India captain Rahul Dravid emerged as the favourite to fill the position. After the T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India's head coach has come to an end, and the Indian cricket board had opted to allow itself additional time to find a replacement, for which Rahul was chosen. The BCCI, according to reports, wanted to choose an experienced former India player as the chief coach, despite the fact that numerous foreigners, including some Australians, have expressed interest.

Ever since the news of Rahul getting appointed as the head coach, broke out on Twitter, overjoyed fans have completely lost it.

Have a look at a few reactions:

