Queer history behind Elliot Page's homage to Oscar Wilde at #MetGala2021 inspires Twitterati

Hollywood star Elliot Page looked absolutely handsome in an all-black suit at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The Canadian actor posed on the red carpet in a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, fitting the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme. Following in the Converse-clad footsteps of Met Gala co-host Timothee Chalamet, Page opted to pair his suit with black sneakers.

He rounded up the look with a green flower pinned to the lapel of his slightly oversized jacket.

Fans were excited to see Page on the steps of the Met, with one tweeting, "ELLIOT PAGE SAVED THE MET GALA YAL," while another added, "Elliot Page is the only man I'll ever love to see in a black suit. That's it."

The 2021 ceremony marked Page's first red carpet since publicly coming out as trans in December 2020. At the time, the 'Umbrella Academy' star addressed his identity in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing his preference for he/them pronouns.

Although Page's 2021 Met Gala look might look like an understatement to some, his pop of green on the suit might have been a statement in itself as a symbol of queer love, originating from poet Oscar Wilde who often wore one on his own lapel.

Netizens cheered Page for his homage to queer history and showered love and praise on the actor.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:56 PM IST