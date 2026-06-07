Punjab Man Working As Garbage Collector In Dubai Reveals 5 Digit Salary & 12-Hour Workdays; Sparks Debate Online

A young man from Punjab has attracted widespread attention online after candidly sharing details about his job as a sanitation worker in Dubai. The viral video has prompted discussions about migrant labour, overseas salaries, and whether working abroad always translates into better financial opportunities.

The worker, identified as Abhishek Singh, appeared in an Instagram video created by content creator Jagdish Chawla. The clip offered viewers a glimpse into the daily routine of workers responsible for keeping Dubai's streets and public spaces clean.

Moved to UAE through family connection

According to Chawla, Singh relocated to Dubai around seven to eight months ago. He reportedly secured the job through his brother, who was already employed by the same company in the United Arab Emirates.

Before making the move overseas, Singh was pursuing his education in Punjab. Like many young Indians seeking better employment prospects, he decided to explore opportunities in the Gulf region.

How much does he earn?

During the conversation, Singh revealed that he works close to 12 hours every day. His monthly salary reportedly ranges between 1,800 and 1,900 AED, depending on the type of work assigned.

Based on current exchange rates, that amounts to roughly Rs 42,000 to Rs 45,000 per month. The company provides accommodation for employees, but workers are required to manage their own food and personal expenses.

Despite the physically demanding nature of the job, Singh appeared upbeat in the video. He encouraged others to remain focused on their goals and continue working hard regardless of the obstacles they face.

Essential workers behind Dubai's clean streets

Sanitation workers play a critical role in maintaining Dubai's reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the world. Municipal cleaning crews often work long shifts outdoors, dealing with high temperatures, heavy workloads, and strict cleanliness standards.

The video aimed to highlight these often-overlooked contributions, but it quickly ignited a wider discussion about wages, working conditions, and the financial realities faced by migrant workers.

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Social media divided over salary and work conditions

The clip generated thousands of reactions, with users expressing sharply different opinions.

One commenter wrote, “Bros salary in dubai (2k) in India (53k)".

Another user focused on compensation concerns, saying, “This is reality people are still working so hard for just 800 dirham getting salary on 1st date of month is not important getting minimum wage as per their skills is more important."

A third questioned whether relocating abroad was financially worthwhile, writing, “Bhai itne to tu yaha bhi kama sakta hai?"