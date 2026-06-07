Indian Men Playing Cricket Step In To Defend Woman Who Was Allegedly Being Followed By A 'Creepy' White Man; Video Goes Viral

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked praise for a group of Indian men who appeared to come to the aid of a young woman who seemed frightened by a man allegedly following her.

The clip shows the woman standing behind a group of men playing cricket on an open ground, apparently seeking safety and assistance. Moments later, a white man is seen entering the field and walking directly toward her.

Cricket players confront man

As the man approached, the cricketers quickly intervened and positioned themselves between him and the woman.

In the video, several of the men can be heard questioning the individual and asking him to leave.

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"Stay away from her," one man says, while others ask, "What do you want?", "Who are you?" and "Do you know her?"

The group also repeatedly tells the man to move on, with one voice heard saying, "Keep it moving, buddy."

Despite the warnings, the man remained in place and continued looking toward the woman, according to the footage. The men then warned that they would call 911 if he refused to leave.

The woman, meanwhile, appeared visibly uncomfortable and stayed close to the group throughout the encounter.

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What led to the incident?

The exact circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. Based on the video, some social media users speculated that the woman may have been walking her dog before seeking help from the cricket players. However, no official details have emerged and what happened after the clip ended is not known.

As a result, the identities of those involved and the full context behind the incident remain unverified.

Social media applauds the group

The video has attracted significant attention online, with many users praising the men for stepping in when the woman appeared distressed.

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One user wrote, "Real men don’t just play cricket, they protect the field AND the people on it. These guys saw a woman in trouble and stepped up without hesitation. Respect from Canada to the diaspora. This is how communities should look out for each other. Well handled."

Another commenter expressed concern about potential backlash, writing, "What's the point whites will use this video and say browns hijacking our white women. No use helping those racists."

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Others focused on the actions of the group, with one user saying, "This should be made viral. Indians are people who respect everyone."

Another added, "White media will never show this. Proud of you all Lions!"

While the full story remains unknown, the video has ignited a broader discussion online about community intervention, public safety and looking out for strangers in potentially uncomfortable situations.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this video