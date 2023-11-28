Punjab: ₹1 Lakh Stolen From Donation Counter Of Golden Temple In Amritsar; FIR Registered

A theft involving one lakh rupees was reported from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a day before Gurpurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti). Robbery taking place in a holy site which is visited by several devotees every year came as a shocker. With the help of CCTV videos, employees drew the attention of the police into the matter and registered an FIR against four suspects.

One lakh rupees were stolen from the counter of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

The employee came to know when he did the calculations. @SGPCAmritsar given Complaint to the police, the CCTV of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib being scrutinized.

Pilgrims deposit money in this counter… pic.twitter.com/SOSLidqFyj — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 28, 2023

More details into Golden Temple theft

On Sunday evening, a lakh rupee was stolen from the donation counter of the Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara (popularly known as Golden Temple) allegedly by four people who visited the premises. It was learned that they escaped with the money deposited by devotees for ardaas, langar, and welfare activities organised by the religious site.

Visuals provided to the police officials reportedly captured the involved persons trying to mishandle the counter by tearing off raw receipts. It was learned that they arrived at the counter on the pretext of making an offering and collecting a receipt for the same, however, involved in wrongdoings by tricking the staff seated there.

Similar thefts

Earlier this year, another temple in India reported a theft case. In June, with the help of CCTV visuals, a man in his 50s was arrested for stealing gold from the Sabarimala temple treasury. Identified as Rejikumar, an official of Travancore Devaswom Board, was filmed stealing away a donated golden bangle which reportedly weighed around 11 grams.

In a dramatic theft investigated by the Hyderabad Police this August, culprits broke the wall of a Goddess Durga temple and escaped with gold worth 80,000 INR. The brazen incident shocked the temple priest and others in the area.