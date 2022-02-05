Pune based couple goes for 'Blockchain wedding' with digital priest and NFT vows

As recently a Tamil couple chose to wed over Metaverse, this Maharashtra based couple tied the knot via blockchain technology from the OpenSea platform. Interestingly, this happened to be India’s first ‘blockchain wedding’.

According to the Linkedin post, Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram, who had a court marriage in November last year, were cementing their togetherness in digital fashion via blockchain technology. What about the phere and the fire? ‘Digital priest’ Anoop Pakki mined an NFT on OpenSea platform and put it forth it to the couple. It was done through an ‘Ethereum smart contract’.

"On Nov 15, 2021, Shruti Nair and I got married! Given the era of Covid that we live in, we decided to keep it small with a courthouse wedding, also known as a 'Registered Marriage' in India. We also decided to immortalize our union using blockchain technology...." the post by Anil read.

The couple read their wedding vows, “We won’t make any big promises, but we will do everything we can to make this work. Through all our disagreement and conflict, we hope to grow our understanding of each other and ourselves. We don’t expect to be the whole village for each other, but we will be by each other’s side, hand in hand, walking through this adventure, together”. It was a quick wedding, in 15-minutes the blockchain ceremony got to conclude.

“The transaction is a permanent, immutable and public record of our commitment to each other on the ETH blockchain,” wrote Anil on his LinkedIn profile.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:38 AM IST