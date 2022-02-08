Propose Day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. However, singles shared hilarious memes to celebrate this day on social media with the like minded.
The first half of the celebration began yesterday with Rose day and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day' - however the week seems to be a tricky phase for singles. While the days in later half sounds more fun to ones not in a love relationship - slap day, kick day, etc.
On Propose day, i.e. today, netizens shared memes on classic, popular templates and a few out of imagination and creativity.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
*Propose day exists*— VAISHNAVI 🌸 (@missmediico) February 8, 2022
Single me : #ProposeDay #Valentinesweek #Memes pic.twitter.com/7HKddNkJSe
When I demand a gf from god to propose on proposal Day 😂 pic.twitter.com/dFr119237S— Meme Material (@Memematerials0) February 8, 2022
Haan toh aaj aapka Propose Day ya phir Purposeful Day? #ProposeDay #Valentinesweek— The Meme Guy (@yourmemeguy) February 8, 2022
For mingle February 8 is the Propose day .....😁— pratigya Adhikary (@pratigyaAdhik11) February 8, 2022
But..
For single February 8 is the 39th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 326 days remain until the end of the year...
Hoina taw 🤣😂😂🤣#memes #ValentinesDay #singlelife
My best friend propose his crush on propose day in school— Rohit 🇮🇳 (@Rohit_ke_memes) February 8, 2021
Me to him pic.twitter.com/hFCRyChLy1
who called it propose day and not blocking day.— Memesarelife (@_MemesAreLife59) February 7, 2022
Happy Propose Day #selflove pic.twitter.com/WAlrtuef0C— Prathap (@prathapWrites_) February 8, 2022
When her boyfriend is proposing on #ProposeDay & Suddenly she saw bajrang dal is coming 😂😂😂— rpvis_memes (@Rpvis_meme) February 8, 2022
She be like:- pic.twitter.com/F5rNz3Mlyp
Honest proposal ever #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/z0MD46s9Pq— Anjli... (@Anjli76480171) February 8, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)