Propose Day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. However, singles shared hilarious memes to celebrate this day on social media with the like minded.

The first half of the celebration began yesterday with Rose day and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day' - however the week seems to be a tricky phase for singles. While the days in later half sounds more fun to ones not in a love relationship - slap day, kick day, etc.

On Propose day, i.e. today, netizens shared memes on classic, popular templates and a few out of imagination and creativity.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

When I demand a gf from god to propose on proposal Day 😂 pic.twitter.com/dFr119237S — Meme Material (@Memematerials0) February 8, 2022

Haan toh aaj aapka Propose Day ya phir Purposeful Day? #ProposeDay #Valentinesweek — The Meme Guy (@yourmemeguy) February 8, 2022

For mingle February 8 is the Propose day .....😁

But..

For single February 8 is the 39th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 326 days remain until the end of the year...

Hoina taw 🤣😂😂🤣#memes #ValentinesDay #singlelife — pratigya Adhikary (@pratigyaAdhik11) February 8, 2022

My best friend propose his crush on propose day in school

Me to him pic.twitter.com/hFCRyChLy1 — Rohit 🇮🇳 (@Rohit_ke_memes) February 8, 2021

who called it propose day and not blocking day. — Memesarelife (@_MemesAreLife59) February 7, 2022

When her boyfriend is proposing on #ProposeDay & Suddenly she saw bajrang dal is coming 😂😂😂

She be like:- pic.twitter.com/F5rNz3Mlyp — rpvis_memes (@Rpvis_meme) February 8, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST