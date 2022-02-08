e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Propose Day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. However, singles shared hilarious memes to celebrate this day on social media with the like minded.

The first half of the celebration began yesterday with Rose day and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day' - however the week seems to be a tricky phase for singles. While the days in later half sounds more fun to ones not in a love relationship - slap day, kick day, etc.

On Propose day, i.e. today, netizens shared memes on classic, popular templates and a few out of imagination and creativity.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Propose Day 2022: 10 special ways to propose to your partner Propose Day 2022: 10 special ways to propose to your partner

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Advertisement