'Projects our hatred towards British': Reason for rejecting Sardar Udham's Oscar entry draws flak; netizens call it 'colonial hangover'

The jury that selected movie that will be sent to Oscars from India rejected the entry of the recent film, Sardar Udham Singh. The reason behind the rejection has, however, riled up a storm on social media.

Indraadip Dasgupta who is an official member of the jury which decided the entries was quoted saying by a leading news portal, "Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

As soon as this news broke out, fans started showing their disappointment through social media. Many complained of the 'colonial mindset' of the jury. Soon, criticism rained in for the jury.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Meanwhile, Tamil drama "Koozhangal" ("Pebbles"), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

It stars newcomers --Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan -- and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. "India's official entry for Oscars this year is 'Koozhangal'. It was picked by a 15-member jury, headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, in a unanimous decision," Supran Sen, Secretary General, Film Federation of India, told PTI.

A total of 14 films, including Malayalam feature ="Nayattu", Tamil film "Mandela", filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni", Farhan Akhtar's "Toofan", Captain Vikram Batra biopic "Shershaah" and Marathi film "Godavari", were in the race.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:59 PM IST