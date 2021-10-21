Oscars 2022: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’, Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’ shortlisted for India's official entry

The Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' have been reportedly included in the list of 14 films shortlisted as India's official entry at the 94th Academy Awards in Best International Feature Film category.

'Sherni' showcases Vidya's incredible journey as a Forest officer, set in a world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.

The movie also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of 'Newton' fame, the film released on Amazon Prime Video.

Masurkar feels that every filmmaker has his/her own 'reasons' for making movies. "Frankly, I enjoy the process of filmmaking. It enriches my worldview and teaches me many things," he told IANS in an earlier interview.

"I trust my instincts when it comes to zeroing in on a story. I don't have a set process in place. After all, filmmaking is an intuitive process," he added.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Late Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play the role of Sardar Udham in the film. Unfortunately, the actor passed away in April 2020.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also features Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It released on on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Explaining the title Shoojit told IANS that he doesn't want the movie to be limited to Punjab and wants its message to go far across the world.

"'Sardar Udham' is the name of the film. Sardar Udham Singh or Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh was his name...and it is very much a part of the film. 'Sardar Udham' is my 'samajh' (understanding) of him. I have tried to present his thought process, his mind, his message in this film," Sircar said.

He added: "And I feel this message is not just for one part of the world, it is for everyone across the world. When you watch the film, you will know what I am talking about. I don't want 'Sardar Udham' to be limited to Punjab. I want this message to go far and wide across the world."

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:48 PM IST