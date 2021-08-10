'Pride of jungle': On #WorldLionDay, PM Modi, others call for preserving forests, conserving lions' population

Humans repeatedly tend to forget that the earth does not belong solely to us. We share it with a wide range of animals, plants, microbes, etc. Other species contribute to the well-being of the earth just like we do.Today, we are honouring one such animal- lion. The world is celebrating World Lion Day.

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species according to International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

Last year in June, India witnessed one of the highest growth rates of 28.87 per cent in the population of Asiatic Lions taking their number from 523 to 674 in five years from the last population estimation done in 2015.

On World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded India's conservation efforts and noted there has been a steady increase in the Asiatic Lion population over the years.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population."