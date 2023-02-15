Price hike: Delhi to Leh flight ticket costs the same as Delhi-Bangkok; read to know the reason

Airfares for Delhi-Leh flights have skyrocketed during this February. The airfares for Delhi-Leh flight is almost the same as flights to Bangkok in Thailand from the India's capital. The Delhi-Leh flight, which usually costs Rs 3,000, is now 10 times higher than the normal price and now, a ticket costs over Rs 30,000.
A flight ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000. The airfare was found in the similar range for a ticket on February 19. Many social media users expressed their concerns over this and took to Twitter.
Read the reactions of Twitter users below:
Many social media users reacted to this and Sonam Wangchuk, a famous engineer turned education reformer tweeted that the flight from the India's capital to London is cheaper than this and if additional flights could have been there, it would help solve the problem.
Reason for the price hike
The Srinagar-Leh route, which helps to connect Leh with the rest of the country, was closed for several days in winter due to heavy snowfall. So, the only way to reach Ladakh in December, January and February is via flight; which led to the increase in air fares to Leh.
MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal raised this issue in the Parliament on Monday, and sought the government’s intervention to redress the grievances of the stranded passengers immediately.