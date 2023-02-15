Price hike: Delhi to Leh flight ticket costs the same as Delhi-Bangkok; read to know the reason

Airfares for Delhi-Leh flights have skyrocketed during this February. The airfares for Delhi-Leh flight is almost the same as flights to Bangkok in Thailand from the India's capital. The Delhi-Leh flight, which usually costs Rs 3,000, is now 10 times higher than the normal price and now, a ticket costs over Rs 30,000.

A flight ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000. The airfare was found in the similar range for a ticket on February 19. Many social media users expressed their concerns over this and took to Twitter.

Read the reactions of Twitter users below:

Many social media users reacted to this and Sonam Wangchuk, a famous engineer turned education reformer tweeted that the flight from the India's capital to London is cheaper than this and if additional flights could have been there, it would help solve the problem.

Dilli Bahoot Door Hai!

For a whole week Del-Leh airfares r above Rs 33000 when all roads r blocked for 6 months.

Much cheaper to fly to London, than to Leh!!!

Imagine students, patients returning home!

Few additional flights shouldn't be hard!@JM_Scindia @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/h8KkVUZ2FC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) February 13, 2023

Ladakhis are suffering due to continuous cancellations of flights & skyrocketing air fare.



Just reminding Jenab @JM_Scindia who once said that Even a person who wears ‘hawai chappal’can travel by ‘hawai jahaz’ as spelt out under PM’s vision.



Where did the vision disappeared ? pic.twitter.com/LGFhHgLbtv — Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) February 12, 2023

Air fare from Chandigarh to leh

Delhi to leh .

Kuch bhi @airvistara @GoFastairways pic.twitter.com/9wATat59Gf — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) February 13, 2023

Reason for the price hike

The Srinagar-Leh route, which helps to connect Leh with the rest of the country, was closed for several days in winter due to heavy snowfall. So, the only way to reach Ladakh in December, January and February is via flight; which led to the increase in air fares to Leh.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal raised this issue in the Parliament on Monday, and sought the government’s intervention to redress the grievances of the stranded passengers immediately.