Wait, What! World's shortest flight takes you from one island to another in 53 seconds

You've probably heard about the world's longest flight. But have you heard about the world's shortest flight?

You have hardly heard about it.

The world's shortest flight takes so little time that you might not even believe it, but it is true.

In the flight we are talking about, the passengers have to sit in the airplane for only 53 seconds. But for the fare you have to pay for these 53 seconds, you can go from Kashmir to the southern states of India.

The flight in question is between two Wester and Papa Wester islands in Scotland. The only way to travel between them is by air. It takes 53 seconds and costs approximately Rs 1,387 to travel from one island to another.

Why only air travel is compulsion

One might wonder why anyone would pay Rs 1,387 for a 53-second flight. Why don't they choose the other option?

But, in reality, there is no other way for contact between these two islands. There is no bridge built between these islands, and the sea route is rocky, due to which it is not possible to sail by boat.

Hence, the people are left with no other option but to fly from one island to another. For the last 50 years, only a company named Logan Air has operated flights on this route.

