'Price For Comfort And Convenience': Netizens React To Viral Post Comparing Rates Of Online Order With Actual Restaurant Bill

It goes without saying that online delivery platforms take a convenience fee whether it is for a movie ticket or one's food cravings. A Zomato user took to X pointing out the difference between the actual price of the food items versus the bill he paid on the online delivery platform. He suggested that the food delivery app had asked him for not an extra of thirty or fifty rupees, but a sum of nearly Rs. 200 more than the actual restaurant bill.

Check viral post below

My uncle ordered food from Murugan idly shop . See the Price difference between @zomato and actual . pic.twitter.com/R83rVHKJhZ — Kannan (@Kannan__TS) July 16, 2024

The man identified a Kannan narrated the matter on X as he shared the pictures of two bills. On one side, he showed the final amount Zomato asked him to place an order, while the other was that of an actual bill received from the restaurant.

Rs 122 vs Rs 260!

The prices varied to a considerable extent. While the order was kept the same, the X post highlighted how the pricing stood away apart. For an instance, a masala dosa plate was available for a rate of Rs. 122 at the restaurant, however, the price quoted on the delivery app was Rs. 260.

Kannan felt like it was no less than a loot in the name of door service. "See the price difference," he said while pulling up the issue to X. He mentioned that this difference of amount was noticed when his uncle ordered for some South Indian dishes home from a nearby store.

8 idlis, masala dosas and more cost him...

The total price offered on Zomato for his order from a store named Murugan Idli was nearly two hundred rupees extra than the actual billed amount from the eatery. Kannan was asked to pay Rs. 987 for his meal, which included six idlis, two ghee podi idlis, a Chettinad and Mysore masala dosa each. Meanwhile, the restaurant bill read the actual amount for the complete order to be only Rs. 803.

Netizens react

As the post surfaced online, it caught the attention of netizens. They were seen defending the online service. The post has already received two lakh views and hundreds of comments, since being shared on July 16.

They trolled the man for wanting to pay less and still except the luxury of getting the order at his door step. One of the replies to the post, read, "You want convenience and also pay less!" "Swiggy / Zomato not an NGO , they need minimum 20% profit," another added.

People pointed out that it was acceptable to pay an extra charge for delivery service instead of physically making it to the restaurant. An X user, wrote, "Difference is you sitting at your dining table and having the masala dosa without moving your body, for that Murugan idly or any restaurant for that matter won’t bear the expenses Kannan."