Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

President Kovind, PM Modi and others condole loss of lives in Vaishnodevi Bhawan stampede

The stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine took place early on Saturday morning
Swarna Srikanth
Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir/ Representative image | ANI/Twitter

The famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day encountered a stampede taking lives. Several took to express their condolences to those who were affected in the unfortunate incident.

President Ramnath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths occurred in the stampede in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. And Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the tragic stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured ones!"

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Take a look at few more tweets, right here:

