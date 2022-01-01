President Kovind, PM Modi and others condole loss of lives in Vaishnodevi Bhawan stampede

The famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day encountered a stampede taking lives. Several took to express their condolences to those who were affected in the unfortunate incident.

President Ramnath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths occurred in the stampede in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and wishes speedy recovery to the injured. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. And Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the tragic stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured ones!"

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Pained to know about the tragic stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured ones! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan, Katra in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 1, 2022

Take a look at few more tweets, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Distressed by the loss of lives due to unfortunate stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi Bhawan. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 1, 2022

My deep condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in a tragic stampede at #Vaishnodevi temple. — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) January 1, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Very sad news. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the victims & families 🙏🙏#Vaishnodevi pic.twitter.com/oGCq7kna2G — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) January 1, 2022

Deeply pained by the tragic news of several lives lost due to a stampede at Mata #Vaishnodevi Temple. My sympathies with the bereaved families in this toughest hour of grief. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured. pic.twitter.com/fbJXzeeTaw — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 1, 2022

Several devotees died in #VaishnoDevi during the stampede... My deep condolences to all the family and friends who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. — Ria (@RiaRevealed) January 1, 2022

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate news of a stampede at #VaishnoDevi Shrine in J&K in which several people lost their lives. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) January 1, 2022

What a devastating news😔 to kick off the first day in 2022. Argument led to the demise of dozen of people at mata vaishnodevi bhawan. #Vaishnodevi 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/vaUDPzf4ZB — Karan Raghav 🇮🇳 (@krnraghav) January 1, 2022

The accident of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is sad.



My condolences to the families of the deceased.



Wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

#Vaishnodevi

🙏 — Dr Navjot Simi IPS (@NavjotIPS) January 1, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:29 PM IST