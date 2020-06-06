Precautions to take while having sex during coronavirus outbreak: Study suggests using face masks

According to WHO, physical distancing of two metres or more can prevent person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 and face masks and eye protection may decrease the risk of infection too. But, how can couples have sex while keeping the above preventative measures in mind? A new study suggests that couples should wear face masks during sex.

A study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, talks about the sexual health implications amid the coronavirus pandemic and has listed sexual approaches, that have high risk of contracting the virus. It says that 'all in-person sexual contact carries a transmission risk'. The highly contagious virus can only be avoided if partners engage in sexual activity via the telephone or video chat. However, in the case of the 'riskiest' sexual scenarios, it is recommended to wear a mask. The study also says that couples should avoid kissing, oral-to-anal act and anything else that involves semen or urine.

Earlier, Chinese researchers had tested sperm of men who were infected with COVID-19 and found that the semen of some had coronavirus. With that said, transmission of coronavirus through sexual activities has become a possibility. According to studies by doctors at China's Shangqiu Municipal Hospital, six out of 38 men who were hospitalized with the disease tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in their semen.

Microbiologist Susanna Harris' tweet giving sexual advice in the times of pandemic had gone viral on the internet. Harris, a PhD candidate at UNC-Chapel Hill, tweeted: "I keep getting people asking me if the coronavirus can be spread through sexual contact even if there is no exchange of air or touching of faces. If you can get this accomplished from 6 feet away, congratulations to both of you."