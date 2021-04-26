PrayforMizoram trends on Twitter as bushfire engulfs Lungei and Lawngtlai districts

Indian Air Force helicopters with Bambi Buckets have been pressed into service to put out an Australia-type bushfire raging for two days in Mizoram's Lunglei district.

Late on Sunday night, the fire had spread to Lunglei town and villages in the adjoining district of Lawngtlai.

Mizoram government firefighters, backed by Assam Rifles and Border Security Force troops and local volunteer groups have so far failed to put out the fire, officials said.

The fire was sparked around 7 a.m. on Saturday possibly by some villagers who were trying to clear the hills near Lunglei town, possibly for shifting cultivation common in the hills of Northeast India.