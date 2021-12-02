e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: Fans flood Twitter with adorable wishes

FPJ Web Desk
Pop icon Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday today, on December 2nd.

The singer, who became famous as a kid thanks to her hit "...Baby One More Time," took to social media to remind fans that she is still young.

Singer, songwriter, and dancer from the United States.

She is known as the "Princess of Music" because she is credited with encouraging the resurrection of adolescent pop in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Spears signed with Jive Records in 1997 at the age of 15 after participating in theatre shows and television series.

Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!. I Did It Again (2000), Spears' first two studio albums, are among the best-selling albums of all time, making her the best-selling teenage artist of all time.

Oops!... I Did It Again held the record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States, selling nearly 1.3 million copies in its first week.

Have a look at how fans have celebrated the singer's birthday on Twitter:

ALSO READ

