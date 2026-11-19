Political Debate On Armenia's Public TV Turns Into Fistfight Between Journalist & Analyst; Video Viral |

A televised political debate in Armenia descended into a physical altercation between journalist Boris Muradyan and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan, with the public broadcaster choosing to air the footage instead of removing the fight from the recorded episode. The decision has drawn criticism from Armenia’s Television and Radio Commission, according to reports.

Watch The Video Here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place during the recording of The Great Debate, when Mkrtchyan questioned Muradyan’s political integrity. Muradyan, who is also known as Boris Murazi, responded after Mkrtchyan repeated a sexual allegation involving former President Serzh Sargsyan, claiming it had previously been reported by the press. Muradyan described the remark as disgraceful, triggering an exchange of insults that soon turned physical, with the two men punching and kicking each other.

The programme’s presenters, Tatev Danielyan and Petros Ghazaryan, called security personnel into the studio, but their intervention reportedly failed to calm the guests. Since the episode had been recorded in advance, the broadcaster had an opportunity to remove the altercation before transmission. However, Ghazaryan said Public TV would not edit out the footage. The episode was aired two days after the recording, with some of the profanity only partially muted using censoring tones, according to 1News.

Regulator Questions Decision To Broadcast Fight

The Television and Radio Commission criticised the broadcaster, saying violence and verbal abuse could not be justified as part of a discussion. It said Public TV had a responsibility to uphold the law, avoid provoking viewers and ensure that violence was not normalised through televised content.

The regulator also referred to amendments to Armenia’s Law on Audiovisual Media, which prohibit content promoting violence and cruelty. It expressed surprise that the footage had been retained despite the programme not being broadcast live, arguing that professional moderation techniques could have been used to handle provocative behaviour, particularly during a pre-recorded show. However, the Commission reportedly does not have direct licensing powers over the public broadcaster, which is supervised by its own council, according to Hetq.

Vasak Darbinyan, chairman of the broadcaster’s council, defended the decision. Speaking on the tertammedia Telegram channel, he said it was 'perfectly normal' for Public TV to air the entire incident and questioned whether the broadcaster should have concealed the guests’ behaviour. During the recording, presenter Danielyan had described the outburst as disrespectful to viewers. The Television and Radio Commission has not announced any penalties against Public TV over the broadcast.