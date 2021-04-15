Poila Boishakh 2021: On Bengali New Year, Twitterati spread joy virtually

Today Bengalis across the world are celebrating 'Poila Boishakh'. Poila Boishakh i.e. the Bengali New Year is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community.

'Pohela Boishakh' marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. 'Pohela Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam.

On this happy occasion, several politicians and celebrities took to Twitter to greet their fans and followers.

President of India Ramnath Kovind wished his followers in Bengali. His tweet reads, "Happy New Year to the brothers and sisters of West Bengal and to the Bengalis in every corner of the globe. May this auspicious time of Holy Boishakh bring peace and prosperity in the lives of all, and keep everyone in good health."