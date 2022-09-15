EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed next

'What I ordered v/s What I got- Thanks to Amazon.' |

There have been several instances of people receiving different items while placing orders from Amazon. The same thing happened to the Chairman of Economic Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy.

Debroy tweeted the picture of the box on September 14 and wrote: "Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell."

He also wrote in a reply to his tweet, "We ordered an iron in a box. As delivered, something to the fox. Between Philips and Amazon The responsibility will drag on, But customer service needs to detox."

Debroy also writes columns for Financial Express, Business Standard, The New Indian Express, Business World. He writes limericks for Mint as well.

A user wrote, "I am sure the customer response will be 'faster from start to finish."

To this, Debroy reverted with a limerick, "Will customer response be faster or a complete disaster? Without a start, there is no finish. But reputation does diminish, with service yet to master."

Check the post below:

Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell. pic.twitter.com/N96hFojbKI — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) September 14, 2022

Other users too commented on the post and described their similar experiences.

A user wrote, "A person with a high-sounding designation found much to his consternation, that products bought online, are sometime not worth a dime, like the rest of India-got no explanation."

Amazon responded quickly to his grievance on Twitter and said, "We are sorry to know that you've received an incorrect product. Kindly report your concern to our support team and our team will assist you accordingly."

Read the responses of other Twitter users, trying some 'limericks' to Debroy's post: