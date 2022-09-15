Ministry of Civil Aviation's savage reply to Twitter user's 'wrong tag' invites trolley of trolls

A Twitter User, Ankur Sharma posted a screenshot of the iPad Pro 11 inch product page on Amazon showing the price mentioned by Amazon to be ₹ 1,76,900 but being sold for ₹ 67,390 after a huge discount. He may have intended to tag Ministry of Consumer Affairs but inadvertently tagged Ministry of Civil Aviation to explain his problem.

Sharma claimed that Amazon had elevated the iPad Pro's retail price to show that it is available at a discount of 62% and that the tablet never actually costed ₹ 1,76,900.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation gave a savage reply to the tweet and wrote, "We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India."

Read the viral post below:

We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India.#SabUdenSabJuden https://t.co/ogDImlINJe — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) September 14, 2022

Amazon responded to the customer requesting more information regarding his complaint and wrote, "Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally."

About 8,450 people have liked the post so far and over 815 have re-tweeted the ministry's savage and humorous reply.

Most of the users started trolling the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their claim 'Affordable Air Travel.'

Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:

He has tagged u rightly so you can give him a cheap air ticket to Dubai wer he can buy ipad and fly back and save few bucks. — The Nationalist (@nation_1first1) September 14, 2022

Me seeing this after I just had to book a 15k domestic ticket for the next month pic.twitter.com/BQymBtQpFN — Dilshad (@I_AM_dil) September 15, 2022

Sry your tweet should be



We intend to help, but we are busy in selling Airport to Adani and Ambani on affordable price — DD (@Danish_jh) September 15, 2022

Pls stop shopping from @amazonIN. They are Modern chor -_- — charged (@vikartaneja) September 14, 2022

'Affordable' air travel? 😂😂 — akshay malhotra (@akshaymalhotra4) September 15, 2022

Affordable? Please let me know how to enter this bubble where the air travel prices are affordable. Currently it's not even affordable to visit a neighbouring state! — Nitika Mittal (@nitikamittal25) September 15, 2022

Good reply but affordable air travel? 🤨 — प्रीti (@Preeti_S_24) September 14, 2022

I hope u understand meaning of "AFFORDABLE" ! — jignesh yadav (@jay_jignesh) September 15, 2022

Yes please, “Air Drop” this issue & stay focused on providing affordable air travel 🧳 — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) September 15, 2022

Atleast your humour is still working unlike your senses to operate air prices — remo (@3remo23) September 14, 2022

I am stuck at the "affordable air travel"...



U tried to be cool but got burned with dat one word.. — B Ajinkya (@Ajgunner4) September 14, 2022

Affordable air travel ??? This is a good joke. I literally spiller my water. — Sameer (@Sameer_Singh93) September 14, 2022

Also read: