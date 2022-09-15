Ministry of Civil Aviation's savage reply to Twitter user's 'wrong tag' invites trolley of trolls

A Twitter User, Ankur Sharma posted a screenshot of the iPad Pro 11 inch product page on Amazon showing the price mentioned by Amazon to be ₹ 1,76,900 but being sold for ₹ 67,390 after a huge discount. He may have intended to tag Ministry of Consumer Affairs but inadvertently tagged Ministry of Civil Aviation to explain his problem.
Sharma claimed that Amazon had elevated the iPad Pro's retail price to show that it is available at a discount of 62% and that the tablet never actually costed ₹ 1,76,900.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation gave a savage reply to the tweet and wrote, "We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India."
Read the viral post below:
Amazon responded to the customer requesting more information regarding his complaint and wrote, "Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally."
About 8,450 people have liked the post so far and over 815 have re-tweeted the ministry's savage and humorous reply.
Most of the users started trolling the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their claim 'Affordable Air Travel.'
Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:
Also read:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)