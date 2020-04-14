PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3: Best memes and jokes

India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi informed the nation in a televised address.