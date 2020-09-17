PM Modi brutally trolls Opposition while replying to Milind Soman's birthday wish

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday. While thousands taking to social media platforms to wish him, th well wishers were not limited to India alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to the Prime Minister.

But while the first half of the day saw thousands upon thousands of wishes pouring in, the latter half saw the Prime Minister responding to them - something that continues even as this article is published.