PM Modi brutally trolls Opposition while replying to Milind Soman's birthday wish

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday. While thousands taking to social media platforms to wish him, th well wishers were not limited to India alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to the Prime Minister.
But while the first half of the day saw thousands upon thousands of wishes pouring in, the latter half saw the Prime Minister responding to them - something that continues even as this article is published.
And while some were more personalised that others, one of the posts caught our eye for a slightly different reason.
"Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country," Milind Soman had written.
"Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking," pat came the reply from the Prime Minister.
A quick perusal of the comments section shows that we are not the only ones to have noticed this post, with many reacting with laughing emojis and praise.
"Best birthday reply of today," proclaimed one user.
