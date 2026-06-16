PM Modi Applauds Yoga Demonstration By School Children In Slovakia; Says, 'Delightful To See Youth Embrace It'

Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini attended a special yoga demonstration in Bratislava, where Slovak schoolchildren showcased various yoga postures and practices. The event underscored yoga's growing popularity beyond India and its role in promoting health, mindfulness and cultural exchange.

Sharing his thoughts on the demonstration, PM Modi praised the enthusiasm of young participants and highlighted yoga's ability to unite people across borders.

"President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia. As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in the shared pursuit of well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

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India and slovakia expand cooperation across key sectors

Apart from cultural engagements, PM Modi held extensive discussions with President Pellegrini on several areas of bilateral cooperation. Talks focused on enhancing partnerships in manufacturing, innovation, transportation, energy, biofuels, digital technology and investment opportunities.

Both sides also explored new ways to strengthen people-to-people ties, educational exchanges and collaboration in emerging technologies.

Support for UN reforms and stronger strategic partnership

The visit also marked progress in India-Slovakia diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Modi and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and called for comprehensive reforms of global institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council.

According to the joint understanding reached during the visit, both countries backed the expansion of the Security Council in permanent and non-permanent categories to better reflect current global realities and ensure broader representation.

India and Slovakia further agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors such as defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and connectivity, signalling a stronger and more diversified partnership in the years ahead.

International Yoga Day gains worldwide momentum

Celebrated annually on June 21 following a United Nations resolution proposed by India in 2014, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global movement promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health. The participation of Slovak students in the Bratislava event reflected yoga's expanding influence across Europe as preparations continue for this year's celebrations.