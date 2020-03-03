'Please let Jashodaben run it': Twitter reacts after PM Modi says 'will give away social media accounts to inspirational women' on Women's Day

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended all the speculations and finally revealed that he would give up his social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, March 8, to "inspirational women" on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions."
Meanwhile, after Modi made the announcement, Twitter was abuzz with innumerable names of inspirational women who could handle the Prime Minister's social media handles.
One such name that kept on repeating was Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben. For the uninitiated, Modi was forced to marry by his parents when he was a teenager, keeping with the old tradition of child marriage. However, he soon walked out of the marriage.
Quote tweeting PM Modi's tweet, a Twitter user wrote," I know a woman who inspires me & my country. She is a teacher. And her name is JASHODABEN NARENDRABHAI MODI !!
Here are some of the reactions:
While some Twitter users nominated Swara Bhasker, Rana Ayyub and Faye D'Souza to take up Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day.
Here are some of the reactions after Modi's announcement:
Earlier on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was planning to give up his social media accounts.
He wrote, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
PM Modi is quite active on social media. He also enjoys a huge following on them. On Twitter, the Prime Minister has has 53.3 million followers, while on Instagram 35.2 million followers.
On Facebook, more than 44 million follow his page and his official channel on YouTube has 4.51 million subscribers.
