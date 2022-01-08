'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner had so much cocaine that his best pal’s dog became addicted, reveals ex-girlfriend

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner took so much cocaine in his Playboy mansion that a friend's dog got addicted to it.

The poodle dog's drug habit got so worse that he was locked away during parties as he would try to lick guests’ noses for a fix.

The shocking revelation is made by Sondra Theodore- a former girlfriend of the late businessman — in a new TV documentary, The Sun reported.

The American model and actress claims the dog got addicted after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of white powder dotted around the well-known property in Los Angeles.

Sondra, 65, says: “There were drugs everywhere.

“John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis — and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine.

“She goes: ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her.”

In Secrets of Playboy, which starts in the US on the A&E Network on January 24, Hugh’s ex assistant confirms that drugs were rife.





Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:52 AM IST