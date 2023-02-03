Pizza pyaar! Man flies from the UK to Italy for saving money on delivery fees, shares his 'worthwhile trip' on Instagram; WATCH | Instagram

How far can you go for the love of a pizza? A foodie from the UK travelled his way to Italy to save money on a pizza meal. Was the trip worthwhile or did it end up in him spending even more? We know that you're curious to know the details.

Identified as Callum Ryan flew from the UK to Italy after noticing that the delivery fee on a Domino's Pizza order to his place was too high. He took a challenge to physically check in at a pizza outlet in Italy to enjoy the dish. And, guess what, he literally saved money.

In the Instagram reel shared by Ryan, he narrates his experience of enjoying a pizza at a much lesser cost despite including the flight charges. He shows the laptop screen in the video to hint the price of the desire Domino's Pizza to be £19.99. However, the video concludes with him enjoying a tour as well as the food item is just £17.72.

WATCH:

Ryan booked a last-minute flight that cost him just £8. Later, we can hear him saying in the video, "The pizza on its own was €8.50 and the table service was €2.50, which means €11. When converted, that's £9.72 - which means we did it!" Ryan paid just £17.72 (1588.41 INR) for everything he did, the flight and the pizza, which would have otherwise costed him £19.99 (1791.89 INR).

