Pizza Lady In Thailand Tosses & Plays With Dough, Netizens React After Finding The Catch In Viral Video

Thailand Pizza Viral Video | Instagram/Bangkok Foodie

This video could be your sign to plan a trip to Bangkok, Thailand and explore its cuisine. It shows a woman selling street food to people. She is seen preparing Thai-style pizza on the streets of the capital city. The roadside vendor doesn't easily craft the pizza and place it into the oven, she literally plays with the pizza dough before recording on camera how she prepares them. Also, there's a catch in her pizza stunt which is making netizens talking.

The woman was seen playing with the dough and carefully balancing it all around. She threw the dough across her body and flipped it to carry grab it again and continue tossing it.

Watch video

While the video initially showed her balancing and performing with a single dough, soon she was seen pulling the thrill factor to a next level by taking two flattened doughs in her hands. The pizza lady from Bangkok also caught the attention of people from juggling the two bases with utmost perfection. Impressively, she also managed to perform the act with eyes blind folded.

An Instagram page named Bangkok Foodie shared it online and described the visuals to show a woman from a local stall of "Halal Thai Style Street Pizza in Bangkok."

The catch about the pizza stunt...

Okay, but what's the catch? It was learned that it wasn't the real dough being used to make the pizza that she used perform the eye-catchy stunt at the food street. When asked if that was a real dough she was playing with, she said a "No." "It's for show only," she added while leaving netizens stunned and some laughing.

"It gets funnier," people said having watched the video till the end. "Lollll I thought it was a real dough at first, I got disappointed once I found out the truth," another wrote in the comments section.